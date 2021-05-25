Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Citigroup

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

CSIQ stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $349,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,161 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,213,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273,422 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

