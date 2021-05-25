Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.00% from the company’s previous close.

CSIQ has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

