Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBWBF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

