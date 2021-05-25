Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL stock opened at $1,230.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $880.59 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,198.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,088.18.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

