Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 72,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

AXDX opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $56,128.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $268,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

