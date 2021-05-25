Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $324.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.92. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,915,770 shares of company stock worth $571,909,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

