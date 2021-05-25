Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $17,545,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,099,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $91.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

