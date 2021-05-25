Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. FMR LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $5,321,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,610,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after buying an additional 801,966 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WES stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 3.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $22.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

