Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in PetroChina by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PetroChina by 86.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.79%.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.