Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,090 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $1,854,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

NYSE PKI opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.83. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.23 and a 1-year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

