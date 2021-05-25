Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Earns “Buy” Rating from MKM Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.10.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up C$1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,639. The stock has a market cap of C$11.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$18.44 and a one year high of C$71.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

