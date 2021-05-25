Capgemini SE to Issue Dividend of $0.78 (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.776 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capgemini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

