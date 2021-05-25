Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider David S. Lowden Purchases 36,026 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider David S. Lowden acquired 36,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96).

CPI stock opened at GBX 40.84 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.72. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The company has a market cap of £687.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05.

Get Capita alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPI. Numis Securities reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.