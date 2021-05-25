Capital Square LLC Acquires 670 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,120 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 45.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 182,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 179,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

