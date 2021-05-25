Capital Square LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,917. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

