Capital Square LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Preferred Apartment Communities accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,481. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $489.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

