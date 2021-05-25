Capital Square LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after buying an additional 38,763 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 92.4% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.