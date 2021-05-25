Capital Square LLC Sells 285 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Square LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $239.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,898. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.11 and a 200-day moving average of $204.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

