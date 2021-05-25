Capital Square LLC Sells 50 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $96.78 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.34. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

