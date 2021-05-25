CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Stock Price Up 2%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 4,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 7,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CapitaLand in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

About CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

