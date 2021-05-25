Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

CSII opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.