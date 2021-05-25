CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $398,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,120,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,922,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $397,429.60.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $388,613.38.

On Monday, May 17th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,111.88.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12.

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. 2,023,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

