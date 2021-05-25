CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.82 million.

NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. 42,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,580. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $592.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.08.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Research analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on CarLotz from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

