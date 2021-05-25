Carry (CRE) Price Tops $0.0093

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $77.56 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039546 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00035270 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,670,361,980 coins and its circulating supply is 8,326,811,258 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.