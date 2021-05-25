Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

CADNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CADNF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.