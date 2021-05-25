Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Trading Up 21.2%

Shares of Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) were up 21.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

About Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services markets. It attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization and pay-per-click. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Serbia, Italy, Malta, Japan, and Canada.

