Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $7,628.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00067338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00947331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.65 or 0.09939460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

CATT is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

