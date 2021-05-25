Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on July 6th

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 42.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

