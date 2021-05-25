Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.31.

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

CBOE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.77. 183,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

