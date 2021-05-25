CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to post $5.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.95 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $25.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

