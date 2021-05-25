Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 281,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 709,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $3,688,000. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.