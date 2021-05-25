Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.02. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

