Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CMO Sells $47,490.42 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $47,490.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $422,578.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.49 million, a PE ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 2.63. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEU. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

