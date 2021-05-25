CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

