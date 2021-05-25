ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.04 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.22 or 0.00015843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $48.04 million and $1.07 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00362491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00183547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.12 or 0.00861239 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00032193 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

