ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.15 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $3.15 million and $391,650.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,947.25 or 0.99993035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00035231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00092654 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.