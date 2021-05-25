Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 80,141 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 953.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $139.49. 94,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,357. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.59.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

