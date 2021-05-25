Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.44. 226,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,777,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.09. The company has a market cap of $304.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,827 shares of company stock worth $50,375,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

