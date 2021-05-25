Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 245.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.