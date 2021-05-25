Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $104.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy traded as high as $85.34 and last traded at $84.77, with a volume of 11416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.69.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after buying an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $157,486,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -292.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

