Chesapeake Energy (CHK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2021 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Chesapeake Energy is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Chesapeake Energy is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Chesapeake Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. CarVal Investors LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $115,974,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,377,000. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

