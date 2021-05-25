Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

