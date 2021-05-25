Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Billion

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $324.46 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00065289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.53 or 0.00893325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.95 or 0.09353819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,955,194 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.