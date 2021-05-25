Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $15.31

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $15.76. Chindata Group shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 1,054 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,626,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

