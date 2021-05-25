Choate Investment Advisors Buys 185 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51. The company has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

