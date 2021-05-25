Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,864,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $872.36 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $880.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $826.09 and a 200-day moving average of $741.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

