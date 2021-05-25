Choate Investment Advisors Has $347,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $2,448,000. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $387.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

