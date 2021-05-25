Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MTN shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.64.

MTN stock opened at $320.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,145.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

