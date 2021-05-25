Choate Investment Advisors Sells 183 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 806,717 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

