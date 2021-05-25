Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.